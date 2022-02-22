UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 31.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 398,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,335 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $76,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $185.61 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.37 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.29.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

In other news, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.84, for a total value of $474,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $510,042.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,825 shares of company stock valued at $4,283,310 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

