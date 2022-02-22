UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives $19.32 Average PT from Brokerages

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.32.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in UBS Group in the second quarter valued at about $226,543,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 14,229.1% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,101,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,825,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045,106 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 137,022,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,448,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765,285 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,129,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,076,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBS traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.45. 315,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,790,797. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.63%.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

