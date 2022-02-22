UBS Group AG Sells 13,371 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 185,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,371 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $82,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,143,000 after buying an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.8% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 439,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,800,000 after buying an additional 50,039 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,185 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $440.33 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.23 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $468.48. The company has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

ROP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.