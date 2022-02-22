UBS Group Reiterates GBX 7,800 Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2022

UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($106.08) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RB. Barclays set a GBX 9,400 ($127.84) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,300 ($85.68) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($97.92) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($115.60) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,500 ($74.80) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,168 ($97.48).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($78.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($109.07). The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.