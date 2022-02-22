UBS Group Reiterates GBX 7,800 Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($106.08) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RB. Barclays set a GBX 9,400 ($127.84) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,300 ($85.68) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($97.92) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($115.60) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,500 ($74.80) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,168 ($97.48).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($78.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($109.07). The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

