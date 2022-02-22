United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2,200.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 132,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,900,000 after acquiring an additional 127,134 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,314,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB opened at $57.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $49.27 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.61.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.08%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.19.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.