United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 3.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Allstate by 2.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Allstate by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in Allstate by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Allstate by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group raised Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.21.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $125.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $102.57 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.87 EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.53%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

