United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. United Community Banks reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.63% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

UCBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in United Community Banks by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Community Banks by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.27. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $39.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

