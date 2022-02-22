United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “United Fire Group, Inc. is engaged in the business of writing property, casualty, and life insurances. The Company’s products include commercial insurance, personal insurance, life insurance and surety bonds. It also underwrites and brokers a limited amount of excess and surplus lines insurance. United Fire Group, Inc. is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. “

Get United Fire Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of United Fire Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of United Fire Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

United Fire Group stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.82. United Fire Group has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $36.40. The stock has a market cap of $740.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.65 and a beta of 0.08.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.28. United Fire Group had a net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Fire Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in United Fire Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in United Fire Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in United Fire Group by 99,614.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 6,973 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in United Fire Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Fire Group (UFCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.