United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
United States Antimony stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. United States Antimony has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $2.56.
United States Antimony Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United States Antimony (UAMY)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.