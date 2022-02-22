United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,374 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 46,540 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 163.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 8.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 1,822.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in United States Cellular during the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USM opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. United States Cellular Co. has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $39.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.84.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 3.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Cellular Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

