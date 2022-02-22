United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) had its price objective dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.07% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NYSE:USM opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.84. United States Cellular has a 1 year low of $28.16 and a 1 year high of $39.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.23.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 3.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 163.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 8.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 1,822.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

