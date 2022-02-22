United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) had its price objective dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.07% from the company’s current price.
Shares of NYSE:USM opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.84. United States Cellular has a 1 year low of $28.16 and a 1 year high of $39.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.23.
United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 3.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.
About United States Cellular
United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
