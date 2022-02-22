United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Position Lowered by Krensavage Asset Management LLC

Krensavage Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,403 shares during the period. United Therapeutics comprises about 12.0% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $38,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,589,000 after purchasing an additional 77,964 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in United Therapeutics by 542.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,681,000 after purchasing an additional 712,117 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 702,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,593,000 after purchasing an additional 77,919 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 616,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,660,000 after purchasing an additional 441,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,239,000 after purchasing an additional 152,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total transaction of $1,136,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $618,573.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,411 shares of company stock worth $10,282,349 over the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.83.

UTHR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $196.42. 2,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,850. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.20. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $155.71 and a 12 month high of $218.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.