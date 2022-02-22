Upland Software (UPLD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.81 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.97.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 9,888.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,213,000 after acquiring an additional 729,160 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth about $7,643,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth about $5,226,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth about $2,656,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 300,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 125,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.
Upland Software Company Profile
Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.
