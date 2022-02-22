Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Purchased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 101.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 1.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Upwork alerts:

UPWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upwork currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of UPWK opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.21. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -97.96 and a beta of 1.87.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $31,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.