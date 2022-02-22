Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.54

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.54 and traded as low as $5.13. Urban One shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 187,864 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UONE. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Urban One in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Urban One during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Urban One during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Urban One during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Urban One during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

