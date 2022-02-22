Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $16,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 18.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Zoetis by 4.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,880 shares of company stock valued at $3,958,641. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.70.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $191.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.