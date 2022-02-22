Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $13,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in T-Mobile US by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,423,408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677,347 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,611,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $589,225,000 after buying an additional 2,911,738 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,306,370,000 after buying an additional 2,682,996 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $405,010,000 after buying an additional 2,583,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,774,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,120,968,000 after buying an additional 1,216,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.76.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $123.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

