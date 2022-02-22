Utah Retirement Systems Sells 13,500 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 252,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,235,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,096,000 after acquiring an additional 342,618 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,811,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,279,000 after acquiring an additional 265,892 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 217.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109,178 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,050,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,461,000 after acquiring an additional 592,249 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,788,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,614 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Glen Walter sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $1,086,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $25,997,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,401,696 shares of company stock worth $86,041,320. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDLZ stock opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.02.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

