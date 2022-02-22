Utah Retirement Systems Sells 13,600 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 256,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $11,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 136.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $29,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $532,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,337 shares of company stock worth $3,650,257 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $42.55 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $37.13 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.88 and its 200 day moving average is $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of 61.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.