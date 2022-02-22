Utah Retirement Systems Sells 21,600 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 409,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in CSX were worth $12,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 332.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,990,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $545,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,062,498 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CSX by 189.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,608,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $564,872,000 after acquiring an additional 11,527,954 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in CSX by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,228,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250,704 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in CSX by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,465,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Shares of CSX opened at $34.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average of $34.35. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $38.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. CSX’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.02%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

