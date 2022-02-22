Utah Retirement Systems Sells 7,600 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,622 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in American Express were worth $19,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 111.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 99.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 466,271 shares of company stock valued at $85,562,348 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $194.88 on Tuesday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $129.49 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $147.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.12.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

