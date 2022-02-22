Utah Retirement Systems Sells 849 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $9,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Financial Corporation grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the third quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 19.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $489.45 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $460.36 and a one year high of $706.95. The company has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $555.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $613.94.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. TheStreet cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $671.83.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

