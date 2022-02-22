UWM (UWMC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect UWM to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of UWMC opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.48. UWM has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $12.45.

In other news, EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $28,786.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Melinda Wilner sold 7,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $33,962.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,867 shares of company stock worth $94,708.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in UWM in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in UWM by 60.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in UWM in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in UWM by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in UWM by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on UWMC. Barclays lowered UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush raised UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.75 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.93.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

