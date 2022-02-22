ValiRx (LON:VAL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $31.21

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 31.21 ($0.42) and traded as low as GBX 26.60 ($0.36). ValiRx shares last traded at GBX 27.25 ($0.37), with a volume of 176,495 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 16.74, a quick ratio of 16.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 31.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 29.42.
ValiRx Company Profile (LON:VAL)
Further Reading
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for ValiRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ValiRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.