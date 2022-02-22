VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth about $154,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth about $197,000.

Shares of MOAT opened at $72.05 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.58 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.34.

