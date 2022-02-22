Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 13.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIV. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $84.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.81 and a 12 month high of $91.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.28 and its 200-day moving average is $88.37.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

