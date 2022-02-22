Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,127,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,699,000 after buying an additional 291,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,128,000 after buying an additional 201,002 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,515,000 after buying an additional 40,834 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,139,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,256,000 after buying an additional 60,333 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,539,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,695,000 after buying an additional 18,135 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $84.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.37. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.81 and a 1 year high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

