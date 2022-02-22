Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.150-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $190 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.95 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Varex Imaging from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Varex Imaging from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $932.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $32.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average is $28.03.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $198.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.27 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

In other Varex Imaging news, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 8,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $275,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VREX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 26.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at $475,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 46,881 shares during the period.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.