Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.110-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $94.50 million-$96.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.58 million.Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.160-$0.170 EPS.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.40.
Varonis Systems stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.74. 1,116,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,954. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.44. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $73.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02.
In related news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,722,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,023,000 after purchasing an additional 457,206 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 723,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,277,000 after purchasing an additional 23,974 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 101,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.
Varonis Systems Company Profile
Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Varonis Systems (VRNS)
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.