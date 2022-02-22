Vecima Networks Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of TSE:VCM opened at C$16.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$388.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.34. Vecima Networks has a 12-month low of C$13.64 and a 12-month high of C$17.60.

Get Vecima Networks alerts:

VCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Vecima Networks in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on Vecima Networks from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Vecima Networks in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.