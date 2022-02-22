Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.71.

VTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE:VTR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.90. 2,574,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,441,473. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.25. Ventas has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $61.09. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 99.30, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ventas will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 339.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,917,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,148,632,000 after buying an additional 1,710,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ventas by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,275,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,836,000 after buying an additional 1,888,878 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,472,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,871,000 after buying an additional 2,647,368 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ventas by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,477,000 after buying an additional 218,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,459,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,504,000 after acquiring an additional 237,944 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

