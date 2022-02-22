Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0095 on Top Exchanges

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Verge has a total market capitalization of $156.47 million and approximately $7.64 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.54 or 0.00280408 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00015349 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000556 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,497,811,438 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

