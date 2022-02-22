Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.44. 1,698,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,292. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57.
A number of analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.25.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 565,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,292,000 after acquiring an additional 31,139 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $18,916,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 16,924 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 337.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.
Verisk Analytics Company Profile
Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.
