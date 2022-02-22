Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.44. 1,698,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,292. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.25.

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 57,920 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $13,101,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.09, for a total value of $109,201.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 203,429 shares of company stock valued at $45,538,869 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 565,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,292,000 after acquiring an additional 31,139 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $18,916,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 16,924 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 337.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.