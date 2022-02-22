Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,663,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,546 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Energy were worth $8,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,528,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after purchasing an additional 36,428 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at about $4,131,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth about $3,308,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vertex Energy by 8.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 18,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vertex Energy by 8,100.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 202,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

VTNR opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $14.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.71 million, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VTNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Vertex Energy Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

