Vertiv (VRT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Vertiv to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE VRT opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRT. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Vertiv from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1,258.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 859,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,458,000 after buying an additional 796,053 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 30,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 388,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after buying an additional 224,356 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 235.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. 79.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

