Vestcor Inc Has $405,000 Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Vestcor Inc trimmed its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.34.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $264.47 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $230.89 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $284.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.39.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Peter M. Neupert purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $263.66 per share, with a total value of $922,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,072 shares of company stock valued at $308,191. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

