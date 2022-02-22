Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Sold by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,500 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vinci Partners Investments were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VINP. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 36.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,608,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,996,000 after acquiring an additional 698,781 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 53.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,001,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,044,000 after acquiring an additional 349,329 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter worth about $2,140,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 27,543.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 110,172 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter worth about $1,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VINP opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.94. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vinci Partners Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

