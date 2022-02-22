Vinda International (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.06

Shares of Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.06 and last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 3000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84.
About Vinda International (OTCMKTS:VDAHF)
