Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Holdings Decreased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 10.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 739,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Vistra were worth $12,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 124.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,632,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,089,000 after buying an additional 9,763,243 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vistra by 451.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,500,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322,184 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 459.3% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,766,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,851 shares in the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. grew its stake in Vistra by 25.4% in the second quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 6,168,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the second quarter valued at about $21,678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

