Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Shares Gap Down to $11.36

Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.36, but opened at $10.76. Vivid Seats shares last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 596 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.30.

In other Vivid Seats news, major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $365,071,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,511,835 shares of company stock worth $365,120,681.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAT. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,150,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,121,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,834,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

