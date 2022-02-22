VMware (VMW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

VMware (NYSE:VMW) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect VMware to post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect VMware to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE VMW opened at $122.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. VMware has a 12-month low of $108.80 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.74.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 674 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.32.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

