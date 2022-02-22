Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse Group

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

VLPNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Voestalpine from €42.00 ($47.73) to €41.50 ($47.16) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voestalpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded Voestalpine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Erste Group raised Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voestalpine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

Shares of VLPNY stock opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Voestalpine has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Voestalpine will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

About Voestalpine

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.