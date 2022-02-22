Voloridge Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 147.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 573,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,396 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Realogy were worth $10,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Realogy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,289,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,372,000 after acquiring an additional 16,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Realogy by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,970,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,343,000 after buying an additional 115,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Realogy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,859,000 after buying an additional 20,913 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Realogy by 125.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,872,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,835,000 after buying an additional 1,041,700 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Realogy by 15.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,648,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,037,000 after buying an additional 221,371 shares during the period.

Shares of Realogy stock opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.73. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Realogy had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 20.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realogy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

RLGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

