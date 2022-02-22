Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter worth $3,602,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Lumentum by 7,429.8% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 618,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,736,000 after acquiring an additional 610,286 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Lumentum by 37.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after acquiring an additional 38,850 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter worth $16,403,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Lumentum by 4.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Lumentum from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.81.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $791,840.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,976 shares of company stock worth $2,388,956. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $99.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $108.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

