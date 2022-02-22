Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 264 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,489,000 after purchasing an additional 471,865 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 1,369.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,354,000 after purchasing an additional 253,658 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,714,000 after purchasing an additional 229,960 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 498.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 156,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,299,000 after purchasing an additional 130,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 742.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,483,000 after purchasing an additional 117,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshpet alerts:

In related news, CEO William B. Cyr acquired 1,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,926.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter N. George acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.96 per share, with a total value of $107,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $858,036. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FRPT opened at $87.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.85 and a beta of 0.64. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.08 and a 52-week high of $186.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.29 and its 200-day moving average is $118.92.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRPT. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.36.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.