Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 398 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADS. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,395,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,671 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 668.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 667,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,341,000 after purchasing an additional 580,557 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,893,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,610,000 after purchasing an additional 302,504 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $20,207,177,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.86.

NYSE ADS opened at $70.50 on Tuesday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.19.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 19.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 5.24%.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

