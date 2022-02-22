Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 71 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 4.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Rogers by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Rogers by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Rogers by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Rogers by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROG opened at $272.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $272.61. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $172.21 and a 52 week high of $274.17. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROG shares. B. Riley cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.20.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

