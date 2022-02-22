Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,327 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,288,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,874,000 after buying an additional 82,196 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Popular by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,148,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,196,000 after buying an additional 27,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Popular by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,926,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,060,000 after buying an additional 33,537 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Popular by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,908,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,220,000 after buying an additional 475,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Popular in the 2nd quarter worth $56,419,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BPOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Popular in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Popular in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

Shares of BPOP opened at $89.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.04. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.97 and a 1-year high of $99.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.07.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.33. Popular had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.72%.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

