Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. VTEX is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VTEX. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vtex in a report on Saturday, February 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vtex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Vtex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Vtex in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vtex currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.29.

Shares of NYSE VTEX opened at $7.66 on Friday. Vtex has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $33.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 41.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vtex Company Profile

