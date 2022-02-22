Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) versus Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) Head-To-Head Review

Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) and Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sentage and Walker & Dunlop, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A Walker & Dunlop 0 0 4 0 3.00

Walker & Dunlop has a consensus target price of $159.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.64%. Given Walker & Dunlop’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Walker & Dunlop is more favorable than Sentage.

Profitability

This table compares Sentage and Walker & Dunlop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentage N/A N/A N/A Walker & Dunlop 22.44% 20.46% 6.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sentage and Walker & Dunlop’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentage $3.60 million 2.64 $1.59 million N/A N/A Walker & Dunlop $1.08 billion 4.06 $246.18 million $8.32 16.53

Walker & Dunlop has higher revenue and earnings than Sentage.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Sentage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats Sentage on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sentage Company Profile

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

